Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Otsuka Trading Down 5.8 %
Otsuka stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Otsuka has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.
Otsuka Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.