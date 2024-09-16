Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Trading Down 5.8 %

Otsuka stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Otsuka has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

