Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 11.8%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Approximately 4,219,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 895,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.59 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 12.9 %

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Featured Articles

