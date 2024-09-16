Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 5.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.25. 520,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,134,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,239 shares of company stock worth $1,190,278. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

