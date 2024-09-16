Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 6,673 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $9,008.55.

SRFM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 117,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,605. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Surf Air Mobility ( NYSE:SRFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surf Air Mobility Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.80 price target (down previously from $25.34) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Surf Air Mobility were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

