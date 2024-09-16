PaLM AI (PALM) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $32.58 million and $380,902.61 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41581382 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $285,320.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41581382 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $285,320.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/."

