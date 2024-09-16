Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Pan African Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.