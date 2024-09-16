Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Pan African Resources

Featured Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

