Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Free Report) traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.
Park Place Energy Company Profile
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park Place Energy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.