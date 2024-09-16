Paul Stephen Beeber Sells 708 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NSSC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 581,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.