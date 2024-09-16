PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.37. 236,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,049,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,399,914 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

