Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 10.8 %

PTON opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,038 shares of company stock worth $597,188. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.