Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,801,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.6 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

