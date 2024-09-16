PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 186,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 548,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

