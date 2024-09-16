Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,761 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148,241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $29.24 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

