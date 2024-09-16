Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

