Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $18.27 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.