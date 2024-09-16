Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.