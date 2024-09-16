Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.