Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,749. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.56%. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

