Persistence (XPRT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.52 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $396,346.22 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,203,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

