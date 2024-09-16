Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.2%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34. 953,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,822,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

