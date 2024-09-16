Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 298,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,960. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

