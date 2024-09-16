Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 261 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WAB opened at $168.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

