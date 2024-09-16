Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

