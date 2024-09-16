Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

