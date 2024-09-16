Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.83 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

