Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %
Kroger stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
