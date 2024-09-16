Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,997 shares of company stock worth $68,517,631 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.