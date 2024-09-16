Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 15,982 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 220.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,693,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $348,521.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,761,894.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $348,521.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,093,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,761,894.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,858,859 shares of company stock worth $73,525,632. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IOT opened at $47.44 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

