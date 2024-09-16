Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 23,091 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 117,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

