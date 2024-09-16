PotCoin (POT) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $50.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00107289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011007 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

