PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 995.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

