Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,999 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 798,883 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 394.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 109,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $82.34 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

