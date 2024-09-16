Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.