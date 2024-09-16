Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,823,000 after buying an additional 505,506 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 598,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

