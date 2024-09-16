Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

