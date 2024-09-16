Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,633 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,347,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

