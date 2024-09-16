Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,440,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

