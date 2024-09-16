Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 30,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $655.31 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

