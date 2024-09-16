Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

