Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 54,832 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,832 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 409,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,254,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYMB opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.