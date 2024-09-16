Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,144,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

