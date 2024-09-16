Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average is $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $256.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $33,367,408. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.



