Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.12.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.06. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,408. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

