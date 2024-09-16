Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.82

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.02 million and $1.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00008329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,919.43 or 1.00019467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.92949208 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,339,834.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

