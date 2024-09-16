ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 421171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

