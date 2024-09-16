PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.18.
A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $114,043,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $9,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in PTC by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.83.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
