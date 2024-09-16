Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PULM

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. 35,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.