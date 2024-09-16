Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PULM
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.