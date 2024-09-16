Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 13.5 %
Pure Energy Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
