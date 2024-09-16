Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 13.5 %

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

