PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PTCHF stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

