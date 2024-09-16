QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

